Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) climbs 4.2% after the hotel REIT sees signs of demand returning, especially in the leisure segment.

"The pace of net cancellations has declined, and we believe this points to better booking trends in the future," said President and CEO Dave Folson.

SOHO estimates average monthly cash use across its portfolio for Q3 to be $1.80M-$1.90M, excluding capital investments.

The company is in forbearance and loan modification agreements with lenders for mortgage loans secured by 10 hotels and is in talks with lenders for the mortgage loans secured by its remaining hotels, including two of which are in default; may seek additional concessions from its lenders as existing payment extensions and deferrals expire.

Q2 adjusted FFO loss per share of 86 cents per share came in bigger than the consensus estimate for a loss of 51 cents and contrasted with a FFO profit of 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $5.29M beats the $5.20M consensus even though it declined from $51.5M in Q2 2019.

Q2 same-store RevPAR of $14.29 sank from $118.62 a year ago.

Q2 same-store occupancy was 12.1% vs. 76.2% a year earlier.

Previously: Sotherly Hotels FFO misses by $0.36, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)