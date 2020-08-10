Amazon.com (AMZN -1.1% ) has rebranded its game video-streaming service Twitch Prime as Prime Gaming, bringing the branding in line with its other Prime subscriber offerings.

That might suggest some ongoing support for Amazon's approach to videogaming in general after a shaky start with its Amazon Games development unit. Its flagship game Crucible launched to ballyhoo (but a cool reception) in May before heading back to closed beta for reworking.

But in any case it aligns Twitch from an operating-unit standpoint with its major video-streaming service (Prime Video) and follows the branding of Prime Reading for its e-book and magazine operations.