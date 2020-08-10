Granite Construction (GVA +2.4% ) pushes higher after a business update says it ended Q2 with committed and awarded projects of $4.1B, which includes $820M of best-value procurement work.

Granite says its balance of committed and awarded projects fell "modestly" from Q1 levels, as expected, as increased project activity exceeded new awards.

The company had $463M of available liquidity, including $295M of cash holdings compared to $206M of cash holdings a year earlier.

Given the ongoing investigation of prior-period reporting for the Heavy Civil operating group, Granite says it will not file its 10-Q report for Q2 by Aug. 10 and will file a notification of late filing.

The company withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance in May because of COVID-19 uncertainties, and it will reinstate guidance when there is sufficient visibility to do so.