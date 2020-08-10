A night of looting along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago has investors pushing back into firearm and personal defense stocks again.
The scene in the downturn area took about four hours to get control and led to more than one hundred arrests. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the downtown area was not part of any organized protest, but was the target of pure criminality.
Sturm Ruger (RGR +3.2%), Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI +2.2%), Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH +1.0%), Olin Corporation (OLN +2.2%), Wrap Technologies (WRTC +4.5%) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO +4.9%).