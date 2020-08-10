Ocugen's OCU400 gene therapy an Orphan Drug in U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa

Ocugen's (OCGN +24.9% ) jumps on U.S. Orphan Drug tag for OCU400 for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), marking fourth Orphan Drug designation for the company.

OCU400 (AAV-hNR2E3) is a gene therapy product candidate, and consists of a functional copy of a nuclear hormone receptor gene, NR2E3, delivered to target cells in the retina using an adeno-associated viral vector.

RP is an inherited retinal disease caused by PDE6B mutation that leads to blindness by midlife and is characterized by the progressive loss of photoreceptors, with or without the loss of retinal pigment epithelium cells.

The company is planning to initiate two parallel Phase 1/2 trials next year targeting two unique inherited retinal diseases.