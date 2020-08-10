Temasek Holdings unit Kyanite Investment Holdings has abandoned its bid to take control of Keppel Corp. (OTCPK:KPELY -2.2% ) after the builder of oil rigs posted a Q2 loss.

Singapore-based Kyanite, which in October offered S$4.1B (US$2.9B) for an additional 30.6% stake in Keppel, says it invoked a clause allowing it to withdraw the offer after the quarterly loss failed to meet pre-conditions of the bid; Temasek already owns 20% of Keppel.

Under the bid conditions, Keppel needed to have a net asset value above S$10.3B and cumulative net income after tax but before non-controlling interests of more than S$556.9M.