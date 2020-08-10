Upside seen for Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts after Macau visa development

Aug. 10, 2020 1:01 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), WYNNLVS, WYNNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Bank of America is incrementally more positive on the Macau sector after today's visa developments.
  • "We believe this tourist visa resumption along with quarantine restriction lifting is the most important catalyst so far for Macau which saw gross gaming revenues decline 96% in Q2 and 95% in July even after Guangdong ended quarantine policy for Macau on 7/15. Guangdong province is the most important feeder market for Macau tourism with approximately 45% of all mainland visitation."
  • BofA thinks the news paves the way for Macau gaming demand from mainland to return.
  • The firm has a price objective of $61 Las Vegas Sands (LVS +8.1%) based on ~15X the 2021E EBITDA estimate, which is a slight premium to other Macau-based names. The average sell-side PT is $58.56.
  • The price objective on Wynn Resorts (WYNN +8.9%) is $95 based upon ~16.5X the 2021 EBITDA estimate. The average sell-side PT is $98.47. "This is a slight premium to historic averages that we believe is justified given key catalysts such as 1) a faster potential reacceleration in Macau, 2) reopening of WYNN's domestic properties and 3) WYNN's strong liquidity position," updates BofA.
