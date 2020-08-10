Nutritional High inks sale agreement for Calyx Brands
Aug. 10, 2020 1:04 PM ETHigh Fusion Inc. (SPLIF)SPLIFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nutritional High International (OTCPK:SPLIF -13.3%) signed a purchase agreement for the sale of Calyx Brands and NH Distribution California and cannabis distributor Calyx Brands to DB12.
- Calyx holds a Type 11 distribution license from the Bureau of Cannabis Control of the State of California, permitting distribution of medical and adult use cannabis, and cannabis products from manufacturers to dispensaries.
- Under the transaction, 100% equity interest in Calyx will be sold in exchange for the assumption of ~$7M in liabilities and a minority ownership position in DB12; ability to earn additional equity interest conditional on growth in branded revenues.