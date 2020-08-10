Nutritional High inks sale agreement for Calyx Brands

Aug. 10, 2020
  • Nutritional High International (OTCPK:SPLIF -13.3%) signed a purchase agreement for the sale of Calyx Brands and NH Distribution California and cannabis distributor Calyx Brands to DB12.
  • Calyx holds a Type 11 distribution license from the Bureau of Cannabis Control of the State of California, permitting distribution of medical and adult use cannabis, and cannabis products from manufacturers to dispensaries.
  • Under the transaction, 100% equity interest in Calyx will be sold in exchange for the assumption of ~$7M in liabilities and a minority ownership position in DB12; ability to earn additional equity interest conditional on growth in branded revenues.
