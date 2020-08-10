Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Q2 FFO per share of $2.12 misses the consensus estimate of $2.23 as the mall owner's domestic and international operations were hurt by ~$1.13 per share on reduced lease income and ancillary property revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by ~36 cents per share from cost reduction initiatives.

However, using the Bloomberg estimate of $2.08, SPG exceeded the consensus.

Compares with $2.99 in the year-ago quarter.

SPG slips 1.0% in after-hours trading.

Q2 total revenue of $1.06B vs. consensus of $1.13B and $1.40B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 comparable property net operating income growth fell 18.5% Y/Y; portfolio net operating income declined 21.0%.

SPG has collected from its U.S. retail portfolio, including some level of rent deferrals, ~51% of contractual rent billed for April and May combined, ~69% for June and ~73% for July "with only de minimis deferrals."

All of the company's retail properties were reopened as of July 10, but seven retail properties in California were closed on July 15 due to a new restrictive governmental order.

As of Aug. 7, 91% of the tenants across the SPG's U.S. retail properties were open and operating.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

