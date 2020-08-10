Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) sinks 10% in after-hours trading as the company unexpectedly posts a Q2 adjusted FFO loss as

Q2 adjusted FFO loss per share of 6 cents cents vs. consensus for a profit of 6 cents and profit of 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Cash collections for April through July totaled 53% of billings.

Q2 total revenue of $56.8M vs. $75.5M consensus and $81.4M a year ago.

Q2 total expenses of $88.7M declined from $91.3M a year ago.

Q2 same-store net operating income, excluding termination revenue, fell 36.6% Y/Y; quarter reflects a decrease in revenue of $20.1M primarily resulting from bankruptcies and related store closings, an increase in credit losses for challenged tenants, the accounting for rental abatements as well as decreased percentage sales revenue resulting from mall closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average renewal spreads for the quarter in PEI's wholly-owned portfolio were 2.3% increase for spaces less than 10,000 square feet.

Core mall total occupancy was 92.4% at June 30, 2020, down 130 basis points Y/Y; core mall physical in-line occupancy registered 83.1% as of Aug. 7, 2020.

Conference call on Aug. 11 at 9:00 AM ET.

