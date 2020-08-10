Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI -5.0% ) reports Q2 net product sales of CAPLYTA of ~$1.9M.

Net loss of $63.7M, or EPS loss of $0.96 vs. net loss of $37.4M, or EPS loss of $0.68 for Q2 2019.

R&D expenses were $25.2M, compared to $23.7M previous year.

SG&A expenses were $41.4M, compared to $15.4M previous year. The increase is due to a $20.6M increase for selling related costs and an increase of $5.4M for general and administrative costs.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities totaled $409.2M at June 30, compared to $224M at December 31, 2019.

Company completed a $295M million public offering resulting in net proceeds of ~$277M from the sale of 10M shares.

CAPLYTA promotional activities for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults commenced the week of March 30, 2020.

