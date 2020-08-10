Software stocks continue slump ahead of Qualys, Cornerstone earnings
Aug. 10, 2020 1:20 PM ETAYX, FTNT, QLYS, IGV, WORK, DOCU, SPLKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Software names continue to trade down from last week's Alteryx (AYX -7.9%) and Fortinet (FTNT -2.4%) earnings reports, which included a weak full-year forecast and soft Q2 billings, respectively.
- On deck after the bell are reports from Qualys (QLYS -5.6%) and Cornerstone OnDemand.
- The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) is down 1.5% compared to the 0.1% decline for the broader tech sector.
- Other top decliners include Slack (WORK -2.6%), DocuSign (DOCU -2.1%), and Splunk (SPLK -1.2%).
- Now check out the earnings surprise histories of Qualys and Cornerstone.
- The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has slightly lagged behind the tech sector in the past year, while both raced ahead of the S&P 500.