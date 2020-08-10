Tony Petitti, once considered a candidate to take over the commissioner's job at Major League Baseball, has headed to videogames and esports by joining Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.2% ).

Petitti joins the company as president of Sports and Entertainment effective Aug. 17.

He'll oversee esports, consumer products, and film/television ventures for the company.

“Bobby Kotick has been translating his vision into opportunity at Activision Blizzard for 30 years," Petitti (MLB's deputy commissioner and chief operating officer) says. "I couldn’t be more excited to use my own 30 years of sports and entertainment experience to help Activision Blizzard realize its ambitions."