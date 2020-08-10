Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $349.73M (-13.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LITE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Company expects Non-Gaap operating margin 18-21%.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Lumentum Heads Into Earnings In Overbought Territory