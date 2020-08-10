Capstone Turbine bags order for three C65 ICHP microturbines

  • Capstone Turbine (CPST +8.6%) has secured an order by a global hotel chain for three C65 ICHP microturbines to be installed in one of its hotels in Northern California.
  • Three low-pressure natural gas-fueled C65 ICHP microturbines will provide up to 195 kilowatts of power and 1.2 MMBTU/hr of hot water to offset utility power purchase and boiler natural gas use.
  • The order was secured by Cal Microturbine, Capstone's exclusive distributor in California, Hawaii and Nevada, and non-exclusive in Washington and Oregon and is expected to be commissioned this spring.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.