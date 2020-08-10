Capstone Turbine bags order for three C65 ICHP microturbines
Aug. 10, 2020
- Capstone Turbine (CPST +8.6%) has secured an order by a global hotel chain for three C65 ICHP microturbines to be installed in one of its hotels in Northern California.
- Three low-pressure natural gas-fueled C65 ICHP microturbines will provide up to 195 kilowatts of power and 1.2 MMBTU/hr of hot water to offset utility power purchase and boiler natural gas use.
- The order was secured by Cal Microturbine, Capstone's exclusive distributor in California, Hawaii and Nevada, and non-exclusive in Washington and Oregon and is expected to be commissioned this spring.