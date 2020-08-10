MRM, part of Interpublic Group (IPG +4.0% ), names WPP's Jayna Kothary as a Global CTO.

Kothary served as CTO for Global Clients at LSE-listed WPP prior to which she held technology leadership roles at Vodafone Group and BP. Kothary is a qualified chartered accountant and business strategist.

"We're thrilled that Jayna is joining us. Her experience working as an agency CTO on global clients, as well as with large multi-nationals, makes her an ideal fit as we continue to expand our technology, data and e-Commerce capabilities," says MRM Global CEO Kate MacNevin.

Source: Press Release