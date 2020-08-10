Hudbay Minerals Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 10, 2020
By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188.95M (-42.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HBM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.