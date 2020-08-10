Lebanon government resigns in wake of warehouse disaster

Lebanon's prime minister resigns, saying the huge explosion that killed at least 163 people and injured thousands was the result of corrupt politicians who preceded him, the Associated Press reports.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Hassan Diab supported calls by Lebanese citizens for those responsible for "this crime" to be put on trial.

On Aug. 4, a port warehouse holding more than 2K tons of ammonium nitrate exploded, destroying large sections of the country's capital. The material had been stored there since 2013.

The Diab government's last decision was to refer the case of the explosion to the Supreme Judicial Council, which handles crimes harming Lebanon's national security as well as state security and political crimes.

