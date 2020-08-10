TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares are down 10.60% to $18.77 after this morning's Q2 results miss bottom line estimates, where GAAP EPS stood at -$0.47 (-12% Y/Y), $0.13 below the consensus.

License revenue was in line to $0.04M.

The company recently completed NDA rolling submission for umbralisib in previously treated Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma.

Also, its phase 3 trial of ublituximab + ibrutinib demonstrated positive topline results in CLL. The company plans to present full data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial and UNITY-NHL trial at a major medical meeting expected by early 2021.

R&D expenses of $34.9M compared to $31.4M a year ago, accounts to ongoing clinical development and filings.

The company says: "We expect our R&D expenses to decrease during the remainder of 2020 as costs associated with our main pivotal clinical trials continue to decline, partially offset by expenses associated with the expected NDA/BLA filing for U2 in CLL."

Net loss of $52.9M compared to $36.2M a year ago.

Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities at $275.6M as of June 30.

