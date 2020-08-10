Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +23.6% ) is adding to its recent breakout on almost double normal volume. Shares have jumped 159% since Wednesday, July 24, when it announced that it planned to acquire COVID-19 therapy developer SmartPharm Therapeutics. The following Monday, July 29, it announced that it in-licensed rights to a rapid test that detects the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva in as little as 30 minutes.

On Friday, May 15, shares rocketed 158% after the company announced a "cure" for COVID-19. Shares quickly retraced on questions about the veracity of its claim, bottoming at $3.82 on June 4. Investors appeared to have brushed off such concerns since shares are up five-fold since then.

Chairman, CEO and President Henry Li, Ph.D. is, no doubt, pleased with the share appreciation. Last week, the board authorized a 10-year performance award for him based solely on the market cap of the company. He will earn options to purchase up to ~24.9M shares at $17.30 representing a 10% stake in the company if fully exercised. The award vests in 10 equal tranches starting with ~2.5M options if the company's market cap reaches $5B. The 10th and last tranche vests if the company's value hits $35B. Assuming full vestment and no further equity offerings, his total award will be potentially worth ~$3.3B.

SA Authors are Neutral while Wall Street sell-sides are Bullish. The Quant rating is Very Bullish.