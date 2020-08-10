Casper Sleep (CSPR +3.1% ) inks distribution partnership with four top-tier furniture and mattress retailers in North America—Sam’s Club, Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, and Mathis Brothers— to be in the stores from this month.

This partnership will add Casper's presence to the West, Midwest and Southwest, extending to its current partnerships with 21 retailers across North America.

"Partnering with these world class retailers allows us to expand our geographic footprint with new locations and digital destinations where many people are already shopping for sleep," says CEO Philip Krim.

Previously: Traders bid up Casper Sleep as earnings approach (July 28)