In one stock-trading metric, Robinhood Markets is beating its online brokerage competitors by a wide margin.

June daily average revenue trades of 4.31M beat TD Ameritrade's (AMTD -1.1% ) 3.84M. Robinhood's June DARTs more than doubled vs. Q1, according to a company spokeswoman. It's three top days in terms of trading volume all occurred in June.

The no-fee trading apps has been attracting newbie traders, and Wall Street has been paying close attention on which stocks they've been trading.

But the stock-specific data will soon be disappearing. Robintrack.net will end its service posting hourly updates on retail stock demand after Robinhood cuts back on the data which fed the service.

Other online brokerage DARTs figures are: Interactive Brokers — 1.86M, Charles Schwab — 1.8M, and E*Trade — 1.1M.