Wrapping up the second quarter in videogame spending, NPD Group notes that sales reached a Q2 record of $11.6B, aided by the widespread stay-at-home orders spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That figure was up 30% from Q2 2019, and rose 7% over Q1's $10.9B (also a Q1 record).

Hardware rose 57% to $848M; accessories (including gamepads, headsets, steering wheels and other peripherals) rose 50%, to $584M.

And content sales hit $10.2B for the quarter, up 28%, with broad gains (including physical content, digital console and PC content, mobile and subscription spending).

Among the best-performing titles for the quarter, according to the report: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (OTCPK:NTDOY), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone (NASDAQ:ATVI); Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga (ATVI); Final Fantasy VII: Remake (OTCPK:SQNNY); Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO); Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (OTCPK:NTDOY); Minecraft; NBA 2K20 (TTWO); Pokémon Go (OTCPK:NTDOY) and The Last of Us: Part II (NYSE:SNE).

Other related tickers: MSFT, HEAR, EA, T, OTCPK:UBSFY, OTCPK:NCBDY, OTCPK:CCOEY, OTCPK:SGAMY. Retail stock: GME.

ETFs: GAMR, ESPO, NERD