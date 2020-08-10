For Q2, Royal Caribbean (RCL +9.3% ) swung to net loss of $1.6B or $7.83/share vs. net income of $472.8M or $2.25/share in the year ago quarter; includes non-cash asset impairment loss of $156.5M.

Revenue of $175.61M (-93.8% Y/Y) beats consensus by $17.73M .

As of June 30, 2020, Royal Caribbean reported liquidity (cash and equivalents) of ~$4.1B; scheduled debt maturities for the remaining of FY20 and FY21, are $0.3B and $1.3B, respectively.

Royal Caribbean has $11.3B of committed credit facilities, available to fund ship deliveries originally planned through 2025.

As of June 30, 2020, the company reported $1.8B in customer deposits, out of which $300M relate to Q4 sailings; ~48% of guests booked on cancelled sailings have requested cash refunds.

From the FY21 bookings, ~60% are new and the remaining are due to the redemption of future cruise credits and the Lift & Shift program.

Looking ahead, the company estimates its average cash burn to be between ~$250-$290M/month during a prolonged suspension of operations.

Mostly related to newbuild projects, expected capital expenditures for remaining of FY20 and FY21 are $0.6B and $1.8B, respectively.

Royal Caribbean expects three of the five ships originally scheduled for delivery between July 2020 and December 2021, to be delivered within the remaining time frame.

Q3 & FY20 Outlook: Expects to report net loss on GAAP and adjusted basis; hedged ~64%, 40%, 23% and 5% of its total projected metric tons of fuel consumption for the remainder of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

