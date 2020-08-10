Oppenheimer updates on its recent meetings with United Foods (UNFI +2.9% ) management.

"We overall left still constructive on the shorter-term backdrop for the company and more positive on the margin opportunities than from our prior time spent with management. In addition, we believe the company is positioned to emerge stronger post pandemic with both an improved financial position and potentially more customer wins."

Two takeaways from UNFI is that at-home food consumption is expected to remain elevated and the company is confident that it will retain the Whole Foods relationship.

Oppenheimer stays on the sidelines with a Perform rating on UNFI due to the elevated leverage levels and limited cash generation.