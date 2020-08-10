Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stated his opposition over the weekend to Northern Dynasty's (NAK -3.5% ) Pebble mine proposed for construction in Alaska's Bristol Bay.

"It is no place for a mine," Biden said. "The Obama-Biden Administration reached that conclusion when we ran a rigorous, science-based process in 2014, and it is still true today."

Biden said former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt reversed the EPA's prior veto on the project after meeting with mining executives "behind closed doors."

The Army Corps of Engineers last month completed a final environmental analysis of the project finding it poses no serious harm, but Donald Trump Jr. said last week he opposed the project.

