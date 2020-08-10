Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares are down 2.5% after Veritas Investment Research analyst Howard Leung cuts the company from Buy to Sell.

Leung thinks "the stock has rallied too far given its less than certain prospects."

The analyst sees a risk of negative growth negating long-term FCF and M&A activity.

Veritas maintains a $40 price target.

OTEX shares are up nearly 16% in the past quarter and 19% in the past year.

Open Text has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating, and $51.15, but the Quant rating sits at Neutral.