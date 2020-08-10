AMC Networks (AMCX +0.8% ) has filed a program carriage complaint against AT&T (T +0.5% ) with the FCC, charging the media/telecom giant with favoring its owned networks over AMC channels.

AMC Networks says AT&T is looking to cut back on the amount it pays to carry AMC networks while paying its own services (including TNT and HBO Max) more - and that that violates promises not to discriminate against competing networks that AT&T made while trying to get its Time Warner purchase approved.

“Now, however, AT&T is attempting to do exactly that," AMC Networks says while noting it hopes to continue a strong partnership, but with fair treatment for AMC and AMC Plus.