Gold prices probably have some room to run higher on a real-dollar basis, but Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.2% ) will continue to make decisions based on a long-term price of $1,200/oz., CEO Mark Bristow says after the company's strong Q2 results.

The "base price of gold" is definitely going to rise, Bristow tells Bloomberg. "What is that number? I can't tell you. But it's below the current gold price, I'm sure."

On today's earnings conference call, Bristow said the company would continue to pursue dealmaking, but its overall acquisition strategy would not change because of higher prices.

Bristow seemed to pull back from previous reports that Barrick might consider moving its primary listing to New York, saying "we are very happy where we are in Canada."

"Domiciling in the U.S. just to be able to get on the S&P; that’s a questionable decision," Bristow said on the call.