Foot Locker (FL +7.4% ) rallies after the retailer's guidance update comes in strong than anticipated.

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser says the big takeaways from Foot Locker are the strong customer response to product assortments, sales boost from pent-up demand and stimulus money and that gross margin remained pressured due to promotional activity and channel mix.

Poser and team believe the mix of product and the consumer shift to online shopping position Foot Locker well in the near term. Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating.

Sector watch: Nike (NKE +4.4% ), Dick's Sporting Good (DKS +0.6% ) and Under Armour (UAA +4.3% ) are all higher on a positive day for retail in general.

Previously: Foot Locker +18% on positive EPS guidance (Aug. 10)