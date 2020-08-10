Townsquare Media (TSQ +5.7% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 34.5% to $74.06M; and 35% Y/Y excluding political revenue.

Advertising net revenue decreased 37.5% Y/Y to $57.1M, and decreased 38.2% Y/Y excluding political revenue.

Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased 10.5% Y/Y to $16.9M whereas, Live Events net revenue decreased 99.5% Y/Y to $0.03M.

Digital revenue was over 48% of total net revenue.

Adj. operating and Adj. EBITDA margin declined 1,814 bps to 13.02% and 2,378 bps to 2.83% respectively.

Townsquare Interactive added ~900 net subscribers to end the quarter with ~20,750 subscribers.

Co. repaid $50M of revolving credit facility, representing 100% of the amount drawn and repaid $9.9M of term loans due 2022.

Cash on hand was $70M and $50M of available borrowing capacity under.

The Company had $545.8M of outstanding indebtedness, representing 7.7x and 6.7x gross and net leverage, respectively.

In Q2 Presentation: Leading firm, Borrell singles out TSQ as the top digital performer in the radio business and one of the leading digital companies across all of local media.

