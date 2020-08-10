Unionized employees at Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.9% ) Beaumont, Tex., refinery and chemical plant will seek negotiations with the company over plans to suspend the employer contribution to their 401K retirement savings plan, Reuters reports.

The Beaumont United Steelworkers union would be the third USW local planning to demand bargaining on the issue, after locals in Baytown, Tex., and Baton Rouge, La., reportedly made similar demands.

Exxon said last week it would suspend the corporate 401K contribution, which is equal to 7% of an employee's pay when an employee contributes 6% of their pay.