Royal Caribbean (RCL +10.1% ) sees COVID-19 testing as very likely to be part of its new safety measures used to resume cruises.

"We have not yet reached a point in our protocols where we’re ready to publish and release for discussion. But it’s very likely that testing will occur," states Royal CEO Michael Bayley.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is serving as co-chair of a group called the Healthy Sail Panel to assist Royal in mapping out a strategy.

Royal Caribbean expects the panel to approve a return-to-sailing plan by the end of the month for submission to the CDC.

Earlier today, alongside Q2 earnings, Royal Caribbean said booking trends for the second half of 2021 were encouraging.