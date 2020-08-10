For Q2, Chimerix (CMRX -6.5% ) reported net loss of $10M, or $0.16/diluted share vs. net loss of $17.7M, or $0.35/diluted share.

Revenues of $1.4M (-2.8% Y/Y) misses consensus by $0.19M .

As of June 30, 2020, balance sheet included $96M of capital available to fund operations, no debt and ~62.2M O/S shares.

Strong leadership team with recent additions of Dr. Allen Melemed as CMO and Caryn Barnett as VP, Clinical Operations.

Currently, Chimerix is enrolling its Phase 2/3 study of DSTAT as a treatment for acute lung injury in patients with COVID-19.

For Q3, the completion of BCV NDA rolling submission is planned; completion of enrollment of Phase 2 portion of DSTAT trial in COVID-19 in Q4; initiate Phase 3 AML trial in early 2021.

In 2021, it expects completing BCV drug product manufacturing to support a potential shipment to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of up to $100M.

Chimerix reaffirmed its previous cash balance forecast of ~$70M at the end of 2020.

