FutureFuel Q2 results witness a revenue dip, net income increased

For Q2, FutureFuel (FF -5.2% ) reports revenue of $47.4M ( -33.1% Y/Y ), mainly due to lower selling prices in the biofuel segment which was negatively impacted by supply-demand imbalance and lower sales volume in the chemical segment of an agrochemical product that the company no longer makes.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7M, down 24.5% from last year.

Net inocme of $15.2M or EPS of $0.35, up from net income of $3.7M last year.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $249,918 as of June 30 vs. $316,951 as of December 31, 2019.

"The share price of FutureFuel has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis over the last three months." says Tristan R. Brown on Seeking Alpha.

Previously: FutureFuel reports Q2 results (Aug. 7)