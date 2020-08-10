HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) says it expects sales to almost double as the pandemic continues. The company points to an overall increased ordering pattern and higher retention of its customers on average.

New guidance from the German company is for revenue growth of 75% to 95% in FY20 vs. prior guidance for a rise of 55% to 70%.

Shares of HelloFresh rose 1% in Frankfurt today. Meanwhile, Blue Apron (APRN -1.9% ) pared its earlier loss after HelloFresh provided its update. It is the same pattern as last month when Blue Apron perked up after a HelloFresh update.

HelloFresh isn't widely covered on Wall Street, but Seeking Alpha author James Cherry was out with a recommendation last month.