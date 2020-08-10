Canada's Silver Dollar Resources executes definitive option agreement with First Majestic Silver (AG +0.6% ) to acquire initial 80% interest in its La Joya silver-copper-gold property.

First option consideration includes: $1.3M plus annual holding costs to be paid in tranches; issue of 19.9% shareholding to First Majestic; exploration expenditure of at least $1M within the specified period.

If first option is being exercised, Silver Dollar retains second option to acquire remaining 20% interest. However, First Majestic reserves a 2% net smelter returns royalty interest in all minerals produced from the property.

Last month, First Majestic cut its FY 2020 capital budget to $131.8M, a 23% reduction from previous guidance of $171.5M.

Previously: First Majestic Silver EPS misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (Aug. 7)