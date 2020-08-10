Boeing (BA +5.5% ) is today's biggest gainer on the Dow Jones index after the Transportation Security Administration reports more than 831K passengers boarded commercial jets on Sunday, the highest number of passengers passing through TSA checkpoints at U.S. airports since the coronavirus first ravaged the air travel industry.

Along with Boeing, U.S. airline names including Delta (DAL +8% ), American (AAL +7.4% ) and United (UAL +9.2% ) enjoy heady gains, and Boeing peer Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +3.7% ) rose 4% in overseas trading.

Even though the twin crises of the pandemic and the 737 MAX crashes have tanked Boeing's market value to ~$100B, far below the $294B average Dow market cap, but Boeing can have an outsized impact on the index because the Dow is price weighted; as Al Root of Barron's explains, Boeing overall might be worth 1/20th of Apple's valuation, but Boeing's $179 stock price gives it 40% of the impact of Apple's stock price in the Dow.