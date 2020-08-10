Due to the combined impact of COVID-19 and civil unrest which resulted in the damage and closure of two dispensaries for the entire month of June, Terra Tech (OTCQX:TRTC +1.2% ) reports Q2 revenue of $3.3M ( -26.1% Y/Y ).

Gross margin of ~42.1% , vs. 51.4% during last year. Higher COGS, as the company shifted from being a purely retail company to being fully integrated in 2020. Greater percentage of our labor and overhead costs are classified as cost of goods sold rather than SG&A.

SG&A expenses of $7.38M vs. $8.61M last year.

Net loss of $18.18M v $10.1M prior.

EPS loss of $0.10 .

Company had $0.74M in cash as of June 30, compared with $1.23M as of December 31, 2019.

