VinetX (NYSE:VHC) shares slide 6.2% after the damages trial with Apple is pushed back to October 26.

A federal judge in Texas changed the date from next week due to coronavirus spikes in the region.

The jury trial follows an appeals court threw out the $503M previously awarded to VirnetX for infringed patents.

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board recently ruled the patents invalid, but the patents remain valid awaiting an appeals court review.

Source: Bloomberg.

