Brazil's Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID +6.1% ) rallies to five-month highs after J.P. Morgan upgraded shares to Neutral from Underweight, citing a bullish outlook for iron ore prices.

"While CSN still is the most expensive Lat Am iron ore miner, the company should surf the positive iron ore wave and that should positively affect earnings" and free cash, JPM analyst Rodolfo Angele writes.

JPM's new base case foresees iron ore averaging $100/ton for 2020 and 2021 on "very heated" China steel demand, limited supply addition and expectations of a recovery in the rest of the world.

The price of iron ore climbed to $121.40/metric ton on Thursday, achieving its highest level in a year despite the pandemic.

SID's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.