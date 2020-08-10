For Q2, Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX -7.7% ) revenue of $41.94M (-26.0% Y/Y) missing consensus by $0.29M; indicating lower product sales of BELRAPZO and BENDEKA, partially offset by higher product sales of RYANODEX.

Net loss of $0.3M, or ($0.02)/diluted share vs. net income $6.7M, or $0.48/diluted share.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents of $108.2M, net accounts receivable of $46.8M, and debt of $37M; repaid $110M borrowed under its revolving credit facility.

During Q2, Eagle Pharma repurchased $4M of common stock.

The company received positive additional data for its fulvestrant product candidate, EA-114, for HR-positive advanced breast cancer; received a complete response letter for NDA for RYANODEX for EHS.

Tyme Technologies, Eagle's strategic collaboration partner, revealed that FDA granted orphan drug designation for its lead product candidate, SM-88, a treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer.

Japanese licensing partner, SymBio, said that it expects regulatory approval of its TREAKISYM Ready-to-Dilute formulation later in 2020; entitled to receive a $5M milestone payment on approval, also royalties and milestones of $10- $25M annually if the former first launches the formulation and then its Rapid Infusion product.

"We had an excellent start to 1H20, advancing our exciting pipeline of oncology and critical care products. Our ANDA and orphan drug exclusivity legal wins for BENDEKA, CMS’ decision to establish a separate J-Code and supplement approval for the 500mg dose for PEMFEXY, along with continued progress on our fulvestrant product candidate and the opportunity for vasopressin, supports the diversification and acceleration of Eagle’s earnings power," CEO Scott Tarriff commented.

2020 Outlook: R&D non-GAAP expense guidance is lowered to $40-$44M, as compared to $31M in 2019; SG&A is expected to be $61-$64M, as compared to $56M in 2019.

