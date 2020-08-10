The Turkish lira has declined 19% against the U.S. dollar YTD and 22% against the euro, endangering Turkey's long-term ability to repay foreign debtors, which include European banks.

The Turkish lira slips 0.4% vs. the U.S. dollar and is roughly flat with the euro today.

A weaker lira also makes imports more expensive and is likely to lead to less demand in Turkey for good from Europe.

“If the situation continues to intensify in Turkey, that could have spillover effects on the euro,” Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at Japan’s MUFG Bank told the Wall Street Journal. “The eurozone has tighter trading links with Turkey than the U.S.”

The euro is down 0.4% against the greenback.

Turkey's central bank has tried to support its currency by lowering most of its own foreign-exchange reserves and selling billions of borrowed dollars to buy lira.

But since July 24, the lira has declined 6% against the dollar, fueling speculation that its central bank has few options left.

European banks have worked to reduce their exposure to Turkey since the country's 2018 currency crisis. Spanish and French banks, though, have the most loans outstanding to Turkey of all non-Turkish lenders, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

European banks, though, are gaining today, for the most part. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) rises 1.4% i n late trading in the U.S., BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) is roughly flat, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is up 1.9% , and Credit Suisse rises 1.5% .

Compare iShares MSCI Turkey ETF with Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF in the past year:

