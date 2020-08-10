Consolidated Edison (ED +0.3% ) and Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG -0.6% ) slip to their lows of the day after New York Gov. Cuomo threatens to revoke their franchises in the state because of their "lousy job of preparing" for Tropical Storm Isaias.

"We do not abide by the concept that anything is too big too fail," he said. "The people of the state... give you a license to provide a service, if you don't provide the service they will revoke the license, and the license is your franchise."

At least 160K homes and businesses in the tri-state area remained without electricity this morning, marking a sixth day without service, with most of the outages on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley and in western Connecticut.'