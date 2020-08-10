Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) reports comparable system-wide RevPARD declined 28.7% in Q2 to $38.38

Adjusted EBITDA fell 51.6% to $74.4M vs. $75.3M consensus.

The company says system-wide occupancy levels have improved significantly off April lows to over 80% in recent weeks and many markets are now running positive RevPAR growth over last year.

"System-wide occupancy levels have improved significantly off April lows to over 80% in recent weeks – approaching pre-pandemic 2019 levels – and many markets are now running positive RevPAR growth over last year. This performance illustrates the strength of our unique business model and our singular focus on the extended stay segment, unlike anyone else in the industry," says CEO Bruce Haase.

Previously: Extended Stay America EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)