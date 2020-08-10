Uber, Lyft dip as California wins preliminary injunction
Aug. 10, 2020 4:21 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)UBER, LYFT
- San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman grants California's preliminary injunction against Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT).
- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and a trio of city attorneys filed a preliminary injunction to force Uber and Lyft to comply with a new state law and immediately stop classifying their drivers as contractors.
- Judge Schulman will pause the injunction for 10 days to give the companies time to appeal the decision.
- Uber shares are down 1% AH and Lyft drops 1.2%.
