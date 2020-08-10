Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shoots up after Q2 EPS tops even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Sales soared 93.5% off strong demand for cardio and strength products, particularly connected-fitness bikes, Max Trainer and treadmills.

CEO update: "While we benefited from the COVID-19 at-home fitness trend, our team’s agility and strong execution were essential to our outstanding results. The operational improvements we implemented in the back half of 2019 changed our trajectory in the first quarter of 2020 and were instrumental in record results in Q2. We dramatically improved the flow of inventory in our supply chain by increasing factory capacity for our leading products by as much as 500%."

The company churned up adjusted EBITDA of $24.7M to beat the consensus mark of $0.0M.

Shares of Nautilus are up 9.17% AH to $13.45.

Previously: Nautilus EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)