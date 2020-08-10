Investors turn away from tech, embrace cyclicals as stocks close mixed

Aug. 10, 2020 4:20 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor48 Comments
  • Stocks ended mixed in a quiet session, with tech weakness weighing the Nasdaq into the red while the S&P 500 finished higher for the seventh straight session, on the strength of a rotation into cyclicals.
  • Energy (+3.1%) and industrials (+2.4%) topped today's sector leaderboard while communication services (-0.5%) and information technology (-0.3%) struggled as U.S.-China tensions escalate, with Microsoft (-2%) tumbling as its bid for TikTok's U.S. operations appears to be in trouble.
  • Apple (+1.5%) bucked the tech trend after Wedbush raised its price target on the stock to a Street-high of $515; given its nearly $2T valuation and $450 stock price, today's gain was a major supporting factor in the large-cap indexes.
  • U.S. Treasury prices were little changed, leaving the two-year yield flat at 0.13% and the 10-year benchmark note up a basis point at 0.57%.
  • September WTI crude oil closed +1.7% to $41.94/bbl.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.