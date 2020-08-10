Investors turn away from tech, embrace cyclicals as stocks close mixed
Aug. 10, 2020 4:20 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor48 Comments
- Stocks ended mixed in a quiet session, with tech weakness weighing the Nasdaq into the red while the S&P 500 finished higher for the seventh straight session, on the strength of a rotation into cyclicals.
- Energy (+3.1%) and industrials (+2.4%) topped today's sector leaderboard while communication services (-0.5%) and information technology (-0.3%) struggled as U.S.-China tensions escalate, with Microsoft (-2%) tumbling as its bid for TikTok's U.S. operations appears to be in trouble.
- Apple (+1.5%) bucked the tech trend after Wedbush raised its price target on the stock to a Street-high of $515; given its nearly $2T valuation and $450 stock price, today's gain was a major supporting factor in the large-cap indexes.
- U.S. Treasury prices were little changed, leaving the two-year yield flat at 0.13% and the 10-year benchmark note up a basis point at 0.57%.
- September WTI crude oil closed +1.7% to $41.94/bbl.