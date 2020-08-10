IAC -3.2% as search decline cuts into Q2 revenue gain

IAC is off 3.2% postmarket after it logged a sharply wider operating loss despite higher revenues in Q2 earnings.

The news is matched for value by the company's big investment in MGM Resorts today.

Search revenues declined, made up for by growth in all other segments. Overall revenues grew 5% to $726.4M.

Operating loss widened to $107M from a loss of $13.8M, heavily impacted by $52.4M in stock-based compensation changes tied to the Match Group separation.

Revenue by segment: ANGI Homeservices, $375.1M (up 9%); Vimeo, $67.3M (up 47%); Dotdash, $44.6M (up 18%); Search, $131.3M (down 32%); Emerging and other, $108.1M (up 60%).

Operating income by segment: ANGI Homeservices, $17.6M (up 55%); Vimeo, -$7.7M; Dotdash, $7.7M (up 10%); Search, $8.8M (down 72%); Emerging and other, -$9M; Corporate, -$124.4M.

For the six months, cash from operations was $74.9M, and free cash flow was $47.5M.

IAC isn't holding its own conference call, but execs will answer questions on ANGI Homeservices' call tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.

Shareholder letter