For the year, Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) now sees revenue of $359-360.5M, up from $354-359M and above the $357.3M consensus. The EPS forecasts shifts from $2.46-2.51 to $2.60-2.65 (consensus: $2.49).

For Q3, QLYS expects revenue of $91.6-92.2M (consensus: $90.3M) and EPS of $0.65-0.67 (consensus: $0.61).

Q2 results beat estimates with $88.8M in revenue (+13% Y/Y) and $0.74 EPS driven by the pandemic's work from home trend.

Gross margin was 81% compared to 80% in last year's quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 28% to $42.8M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

QLYS shares are down 3.4% AH to $109.

